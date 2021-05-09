Presently, our federal government is attempting to address the most serious issues with large spending programs.

The United States is currently over $28 trillion in debt — and growing. Is this spending the correct means to overcome many of our national problems? Our future generations will be burdened with an enormous debt, potentially causing severe problems for years to come.

Our most serious issues include the need to resolve our current civil unrest, develop a fair immigration policy, review voting rights, propose new police reforms and create safe gun control regulations — all of which currently have no apparent solutions.

Yes, certain programs are essential and they assist the many who require assistance, yet they should not be designed to provide a lifetime of financial support. They should be designed to bring relief and comfort to those in need in an attempt to return most recipients to a meaningful and productive life.

Our leaders in Washington, D.C., should have our country’s financial stability, security and progress in focus when acting on matters pertaining to the health, safety and prosperity of the American people.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island