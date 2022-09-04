Many letters have been published about President Joe Biden. Many opine moderate to extreme negativity toward him and are presented without irrefutable facts or the full context of global macroeconomics. I want to address a few common condemnations.

— The once-rising gas prices were an international phenomenon. Earlier this summer, gas prices in the U.S. ranked 70th among the 170 countries tracked by Kiplinger.

— The U.S. Energy Information Administration shows increasing production of fossil fuels and renewables since Biden’s inauguration. Further increased production is projected.

— U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that overall 2021-22 drug seizures decreased, although the numbers of those with criminal records crossing the border increased, which some have attributed to the reversal of former President Donald Trump’s “wait in Mexico” policy.

— Vaccinations significantly reduced COVID-19 deaths and Biden rightfully pushed this initiative, but many still refused to get vaccinated.

— Biden did not start the war in Afghanistan, nor did he negotiate the deal to end it, but he gets the discredit.

— More children were murdered (19) at the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May than dedicated American military personnel killed during the August 2021 evacuation of Afghanistan (13). (Both situations were horrid.)

— A Gallup survey this year “showed (that) the image of U.S. leadership was stronger across much of NATO than it had been in years.”

Biden is leading the free world. I believe that he has done much to benefit Americans, given low unemployment and higher wages.

Opinions are important, but they should be based on facts and full information, not just political talking points.

Tim Kauffman

Manheim Township