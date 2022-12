I read with dismay that Akron’s doughty borough council seemingly feels that the Ephrata Public Library isn’t properly pandering to its prejudices and thus the council will be withholding funding from the library.

I assume that any “conservative” malarkey in the library stacks is of no bother. Will the borough council be calling for the burning of science, art and “liberal” holdings next? I read somewhere that books ignite at Fahrenheit 451.

Quentin Furlow

Akron