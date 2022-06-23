The June 20 letter “Continuing fight against Alzheimer’s” cited the importance of continued funding for Alzheimer’s research.

However, I believe that there is another way this issue can be approached. In the 2021 book “Mine!: How the Hidden Rules of Ownership Control Our Lives” by Michael A. Heller and James Salzman, the authors discuss how an unnamed pharmaceutical company already believes it has the cure for Alzheimer’s, but that many parts of the production process are patented by other companies.

Each one of these other companies reportedly wants hundreds of millions of dollars for its own patent, making it virtually impossible to begin producing the potential Alzheimer’s cure.

If a government regulatory body were to address this “patent thicket” with patent buyouts in the name of a greater public good, perhaps we wouldn’t need to keep spending billions of dollars researching the issue.

There was also a vaccine for Lyme disease, but it was taken off the market in 2002 because of minimal profitability and the burgeoning anti-vaxxer movement. Even if you don’t believe in vaccines for yourself, shouldn’t the government also produce this vaccine and make it available to those who are interested, similar to how the flu vaccine is handled?

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township