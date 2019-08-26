The elections of John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan begot sea changes in American politics, Kennedy building on the New Deal as a lead into Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. “Make America great again” refers to that time when voters had a tax structure that paid debt on World War II and the money to construct world-class infrastructure and education institutions and a wealthy, booming middle class.
Tragically, Johnson wasted his moment for greatness and emptied the treasury on an unnecessary war.
In time, voters were persuaded to vote for Reagan’s vision, which proclaimed the New Deal a bad deal, and our great-grandparents acclaimed the greatest generation had it all wrong. Government and taxes and international agreements were bad things. Profit is supreme. War is good. The results of that deal are in. The 2020 electorate faces a government that can’t figure out how to pay the bills and in paralysis on resolving nation-threatening issues of mountainous debt, rapid climate change, endless war, middle class impoverishment, the wealthy getting wealthier, and the polity divided in cultural wars.
This election cycle, the political parties seem stuck in their story, which means it does not matter much who wins; they’ll just change roles.
Meanwhile, millennials fearing for their futures, seeing the mess we boomers and our children are leaving them, lean into socialist and communitarian constructs for solutions. In the election 2020 lead-up, the next generation leadership is testing its message to catch the incoming tide: New Deal II millennial presidency 2024.
JanStephen Cavanaugh
Columbia