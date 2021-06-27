Regarding the article “Smucker: IRS leak to press was ‘appalling’ ” in the June 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline:

While it is certainly important to all Americans that the wealthiest citizens pay their “fair share” in taxes, I find it much more troubling that the personal tax filings and other personal financial information was leaked to left-wing news media by the IRS!

At a time when many Americans do not trust government entities (and especially, in my view, the FBI), what message does this illegal action send to us?

Where does the leaking of personal information stop? If the IRS and the Biden administration seemingly have no problem with leaking citizens’ private information, who is next and to what degree? Does this advise us of just how politicized the IRS has become?

Also, I believe the LNP | LancasterOnline article downplays and even mocks U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s reaction to this leak, when it should be the concern of all Americans!

Carole McFarland

East Donegal Township