I read LNP | LancasterOnline faithfully. Fifty years ago, I rarely found reporting errors, but in the past few years this has not been true.

The most recent irritation for me was on the front page of the Jan. 8 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Cousins in key”).

While I appreciated the article about cousins singing the national anthem at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, please inform the writer and editor that Mount Joy and Elizabethtown are located in the northwestern portion of the county, not in the county’s northeast. Geographically challenged writers should consult a map.

Jay George

Penn Township