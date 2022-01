Thank you for the concise description of the Oath Keepers’ mission: to defend the U.S. Constitution from “all enemies, foreign and domestic” (“Man founded right-wing group to defend against ‘all enemies,’ ” Jan. 9 Sunday LNP).

I find it ironic that they are defending a man who has blatantly proven to be the antithesis of the U.S. Constitution and democracy.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township