President Joseph Biden has designated March 2023 as Irish American Heritage Month.

Today there are about 33 million Americans with Irish ancestry spread throughout the United States. The Irish have had a long history in America, with a large contingent arriving between the 1840s and 1860s due to the Irish famine.

When arriving then, they were greeted with signs such as “No Irish need apply.” They then took the only jobs available, which were the dangerous jobs of police officer, firefighter, bridge-building and high-rise construction. They contributed greatly to the professional development of these occupations through the decades.

Later they gained prominence in politics, law, education, medicine, the military, religious vocations and labor associations.

When attending any of the many Irish American parades this month, give a hearty applause to our veterans and first responders.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island