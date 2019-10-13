Let me introduce myself. I am Sarah Alzubaydi, originally from Iraq. I was born and raised in Iraq. I am now a U.S. citizen and have been in the states for six years. While I appreciate living here with my two daughters, I am grieved by what is happening in my country of origin. Iraq is bleeding. Innocent people are dying just because they are asking for justice. The Iraqi government is being aggressive and violent by attacking its own people. There are many good people there.
Please, as a caring human and as a U.S. citizen against injustice and violence, be aware of the tragedy occurring in Iraq and petition the U.S. government to assist the people in Iraq so that the people there can have basic human rights. I cannot do anything more than ask for help for my Iraqi family, friends and acquaintances. I am weak on my own, but I have strength in the Lord Jesus Christ and I have trust in him. I also have trust in this great country. Please hear my voice and help.
My heart is burning, and my soul is hurting. I am deeply hurt by all that is happening. I am burdened as a single mother trying to help my daughters have a better life in America, but it doesn’t mean I stop thinking about others. I cannot communicate with my family in Iraq since the government shut down the internet. Please help my people as much as you can.
May God bless you and bless America.
Sarah Alzubaydi
Upper Leacock Township