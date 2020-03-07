Eric Blow, president and CEO of Astro Machine Works in Ephrata, pointed out in a Feb. 29 op-ed (“Career and technical education needs more support”) the critical work that the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center has done in the area for the decades.
As a career and tech center graduate himself, Blow has a personal understanding of how investments in career and technical education pay dividends for students and the community.
Not only do investments in career and technical education help students find rewarding career paths, but those investments pay off for the local economy. They provide skilled, prepared workers and lead to the creation of locally owned businesses that are the lifeblood of long-term economic development.
Career and technical education is the right path for many students. We recognize the state has budgetary challenges, but we hope more can be done to support school districts in offsetting the cost of sending students to places like the career and tech center. School districts are forced to pay around 90% of the cost for career and technology education while they are already shouldering a disproportionate amount of the costs to educate students in their own buildings.
We often hear our state legislators talking about the importance of providing career paths for our high school students through career and technical education. We encourage them to increase the investment in that in this year’s budget, so that all students who want to attend career and technical education centers will have that opportunity.
Darryl Gordon
President
Lancaster County Career & Technology Foundation