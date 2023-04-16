Imran is a young man who lives in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh with his wife and newborn son. The refugee camp there covers 2.6 square miles and holds 1.2 million people, half of them children and youth. Their home is made mostly of tarps and bamboo. Food is scarce; medical care is almost nonexistent. Gangs terrorize the camp at night. The refugees, the Rohingya, are not permitted to work, get an education or leave the camp. And they are the lucky ones. They survived genocide.

In late 2016, Myanmar’s armed forces launched a major crackdown against the people in the country’s northwestern region. The United Nations found evidence of summary executions, gang rapes, arson and infanticides. They estimated that 116,000 Rohingya died. No one stepped in to stop these atrocities. The survivors fled.

April is Genocide and Atrocity Prevention Month. The State Department has an Atrocities Prevention Fund intended to forestall such tragedies. It receives $5 million annually. Two other funds, the Complex Crises Fund and a reconciliation program, also support peace-building. They receive only $55 million. Compare that to a defense budget of $857.9 billion.

In a recent meeting that some peace advocates and I had with U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker, he was moved by the plight of the Rohingya and agreed that these three programs would help build peace. They are seeking just $113 million in total funding. We can save countless lives — significantly those of our own soldiers — if we urge our members of Congress to invest in peace.

Jane Cadwallader

Red Lion, York County