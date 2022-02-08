Recently, LNP | LancasterOnline has published multiple stories on groups that have held meetings in Lancaster County and are designated as hate groups, and I applaud you for reporting on those groups.

However, I would like for you to investigate more groups, specifically Black Lives Matter. In my opinion, and that of many others I have spoken with, this is also a hate group.

Remember, originating in 2014, the chant, “What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want it? Now”?

Also, in late 2021, a Black Lives Matter leader in New York City threatened to burn the city if some of the movement’s demands were not met.

And who can forget the rioting, looting and killing during the summer of 2020 under the guise of “peaceful protests”?

Also, just recently, California’s Department of Justice warned Black Lives Matter that it must properly file tax and charity documents for 2020, regarding its $60 million bankroll.

So come on, LNP | LancasterOnline, do your due diligence and investigate whether this group or any other anti-law enforcement group has held secret meetings in our area. And if they did, what was the location and who was in attendance? Also, which corporations or businesses, if any, in our area have contributed to this organization? You are so adamant about the Right-to-Know requests — support your readers’ and subscribers’ right to know and search for answers to these questions.

You want answers from some of the participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, incident, and we want answers concerning Black Lives Matter.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township