'Into the Woods' is delightful [letter]
Mar 22, 2023

Kudos to Prima Theatre and its production of "Into the Woods," which is one of their best shows I've seen. Get your tickets and enjoy the show, which runs through Saturday, March 25. Delightful!

Lorna Long Mentzer
East Lampeter Township