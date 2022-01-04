In this time of uncertainty, the beauties and peace of nature, created by God, are soothing to the emotions of many people. I was happy to see three articles about nature’s healing and inspiring powers published in LNP in early December. The articles reflect peoples’ awareness of nature’s uplifting powers and desire to preserve the natural world.

A Dec. 4 article in the Faith & Values section (“In ‘ornitheology,’ faith takes flight,” Jessica Mundie, Religion News Service) was about “ornitheology,” a word stemming from ornithology and theology. That word was invented by theologian and birdwatcher John Stott in his book “The Birds Our Teachers,” which refers to combining scientific study and religious appreciation of birds, which I advocate.

A Dec. 9 article in the Home & Garden section was written by Cara Buckley of The New York Times (“Meet an ecologist working for God”). It was about a couple whose home is surrounded by trees and shrubbery that produce food and shelter for wildlife. Many local people are doing that today. Meadows of native plants at Hope United Methodist Church near Ephrata, Middle Creek Wildlife Area, Lancaster County Park and other places in Lancaster County exist thanks to folks who appreciate nature.

A Dec. 11 article in the Faith & Values section was written by LNP’s Mike Andrelczyk (“Stewards of the Earth”). It is about converting 3.65 acres of farmland, owned by Landisville Mennonite Church, to woods and meadow. It noted that other individuals and organizations are interested in planting native vegetation on their properties to be stewards of God’s Earth.

People are aware of nature’s benefits to spiritual and emotional well-being. We can all promote nature, each in our own way.

Clyde McMillan-Gamber

New Holland