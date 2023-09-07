It is time that we talk about the intersection of New Holland Avenue and Pleasure Road. Crashes happen on an almost-daily basis.

New Holland Avenue was completely shut down twice in recent days due to bad crashes at this intersection. The road is plenty wide enough for left-turn lanes, and there is no obvious reason why they are not implemented.

Traffic on Pleasure Road making a left turn onto New Holland Avenue from either direction has what is essentially a blind left turn to make. It is incredibly dangerous and it is seemingly only a matter of time before one of these crashes is fatal. When you consider the completely unnecessary traffic light at New Holland Avenue and Coyle Avenue, it becomes truly mind-boggling that the intersection of New Holland and Pleasure has no left-turn signals.

With all of the roadwork that gets done, this is definitely an area that has been ignored and is in need of major attention. I hope the appropriate officials take action.

Erin Dautrich

Lancaster