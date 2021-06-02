My young family and I live by the intersection of the tragically fatal May 22 collision between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer in East Petersburg. We heard and saw the tragedy unfold and are grieving for the Kasper family, who lost two dear children at this intersection.

Since we moved to this lovely small town, we have dubbed our corner “Carrier Corner” due to the heavy flow of loaded car carriers that rumble over the manholes on their way to and from local auto dealerships.

The transition from 45 mph (which is often driven at 55-plus mph) to 25 mph is too abrupt! Too often, car carriers and others can’t make the transition successfully, then lay on their horns and blow through the red light.

Everything that was stated in articles “Dad mourns: ‘I just can’t imagine why’ ” (May 26) and “Neighbor: Corner has ‘always been dangerous’ ” (May 30) is true.

A three-second delay to the traffic light — a light we trepidatiously go through each day — could do no harm and cost no money at all. Why would we not give it a slight delay? Perhaps we could even lower the speed starting at the nearby quarry

A dangerous intersection with no turn lanes, heavy car carriers, other large vehicles and Root’s Country Market & Auction traffic might always be dangerous, but if the speeds were lower, it might not be so deadly. Let’s stop talking about doing something and act.

April Horst

East Petersburg