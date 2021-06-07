I believe our beloved country is in more peril now than in any time in my almost 96 years.

We have endured many external threats during this time, but our danger now is internal. We must accept the blame for the situation we are in today.

We, the people, elected a charismatic, malignant megalomaniac — Donald Trump — to be president a little more than four years ago. In my view, he duped a slim majority of the people to win.

Following Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election, he refused to admit defeat. Ignoring overwhelming evidence, many in his party supported his Big Lie, which has caused many to think, incorrectly, that he actually won.

Trump seemingly tried to get Georgia’s top elections official to change the vote there, in order for him to win the state. Trump made false claims of fraud in other states.

In January, Trump promoted a gathering in Washington, D.C., of several of his fringe groups. When they met on Jan. 6, he spoke of marching on the U.S. Capitol. We all know the results.

Thousands of young people across America are in jail for minor drug violations. Since nothing has been done regarding what I view as an act of sedition by Trump, I gather that it is not as serious as minor drug offenses.

Trump’s Republican Party removed U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post because she told the truth. Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, has seemingly called for a coup in the United States.

And some Republican members of Congress refuse to agree on the need for an investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

We are in serious trouble!

Jack Bryer

West Chester

Chester County