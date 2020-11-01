Intermediate units here and across the commonwealth are facing a severe crisis in funding for early intervention learning and therapeutic services.

Personnel have been notified of impending layoffs and drastic cuts unless a supplemental appropriation is approved by the General Assembly. More than a dozen organizations signed a letter to the General Assembly supporting the need to provide necessary funding to meet the commonwealth’s legal obligations.

An estimated 50,000 Pennsylvania children ages 3 to 5 with a diagnosed disability will be the most harmed if funding to these federal- and state-mandated services is not restored. Early intervention services are vital to future success in education and employment. The issue is made more critical because of the current pandemic and the limitations of virtual learning and therapy.

I encourage all parents — indeed, every caring citizen — to contact their local legislators and the governor to insist on funding immediately.

Dennis Downey

Manheim Township