I found The New York Times article headlined “Shooting jolts Denmark” and published on Page A7 of the July 5 LNP | LancasterOnline to be very informative.

The article stated how shocking the mass killing in Copenhagen was, because it was so unusual — unlike in the United States.

What I found so interesting were the statistics about gun ownership in Denmark: There are about 10 firearms per 100 people there, versus about 120 in the United States (2017 data).

Furthermore, the article states: “In 2018, the rate of gun deaths was one per 100,000 people, according to (the advocacy organization) Gun Policy. In the United States in the same year it was about 12” (emphasis added).

I believe that my rights to life and freedom from injury are greater than the right of individuals to own weapons that can kill and maim so quickly and indiscriminately.

Where are the reasonable and responsible citizens who are concerned about children in schools, people enjoying parades and shoppers at a grocery store?

Please! Let us all be reasonable and value one another. Start by banning these killing machines.

Faith Drummond

Lancaster Township