I was particularly interested in the article “Buying space above” in the June 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

Last year my son, Colin Jerolmack, published the book “Up to Heaven and Down to Hell: Fracking, Freedom, and Community in an American Town.” The United States is the only country in the world where property rights commonly extend “up to heaven and down to hell,” which means that landowners have the exclusive right to lease their subsurface mineral estates to petroleum companies.

The book shows the outcomes when residents in Williamsport, Lycoming County, sold these rights to fracking companies.

Your article examines this right from another angle, that of buying the space above buildings.

While the article is fascinating, I have to question the caption under the photo on Page A6 that shows a document from March 2, 1798. The letter appears to have been written on yellow legal paper. My understanding is that the yellow legal pad was invented around 1888 by Thomas Holley in Massachusetts.

Marian Caroselli

West Lampeter Township