Writers of letters to the editor usually attempt to provide logical arguments in favor of the writers’ viewpoints. Seldom do the writers get into humor. An exception was “Letters seem to be edited with bias,” published July 16, which gets my vote as the funniest letter of the year.
At first I thought the author was serious, but now I am quite sure he must have decided to end his letter with a joke. I quote: “Finally, on a regular basis, liberals accuse Trump of lying. They have yet to provide any proof.”
What a hoot, especially in view of his subject.
Glenn Grunenberger
Lititz