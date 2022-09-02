Responsibility is the state or fact of being accountable or to blame for something. For example: “The group has claimed responsibility for a string of murders.”

This is something that I believe is sorely lacking in all forms of leadership in our country. This includes the president, the vice president, the White House press secretary, the U.S. House Speaker, our governor, members of Congress, senators, mayors, dog catchers, etc. They are all blaming someone else.

In my view, there are no real men or women of integrity to be found.

And look at the candidates we have to vote for: those who are pushed by special interests and lobbyists; people who are barely from the state they want to represent; and cowards who are only running in their own self-interest.

It reminds me of the movie “Brewster’s Millions.” Vote for “none of the above”!

In my view, the lack of responsibility has also seeped into society and become a mantra: Not my fault!

Some people seemingly want to use abortions as a method of birth control, because they don’t want to be responsible enough to have safe sex; they believe that baby is way too much responsibility for them. It is a lot to be responsible for raising a family and maintaining the lives of family members. Again, it’s a lot of responsibility that nobody wants anymore. Responsibility can prevent problems — but only if you accept it!

Dean Hostetter

East Donegal Township