The false Republican claim of a stolen 2020 election is getting stale, but I believe that Democrats must keep insisting that everyone who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — including its planning and obfuscation attempts afterward — be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

I believe that former President Donald Trump needs to be on Mars or in jail, not in the White House.

What kind of country am I now living in where the likes of Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn and others who I view as traitors to democracy are walking around free?

And now Brazil’s Trumpian former president, Jair Bolsonaro — after pulling the same stupid stuff there — is also walking around free. In Florida, near his buddy.

It’s starting to look a lot like elitism and privilege and massive doses of money. As always.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon