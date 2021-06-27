The Fourth of July is almost upon us — a half-year after the greatest attack upon democracy in my lifetime. And a deep, numbing hurt remains.

The injury came not from an external foe, as in World War II, but from an unreasoning enemy within. Jan. 6 will stand in our history as the anniversary of democracy’s betrayal.

I grew up a child of the 1930s, believing in the rightness of fairness and goodwill. We were taught that democracy, as embedded in the Constitution, was sacred — a social compact to which a citizen could swear an oath.

Of all the solemn symbols of our devotion to democracy, none is so resplendent as the U.S. Capitol. In inciting and inspiring the insurrection, then-President Donald Trump replaced reason with violence and desecrated our bond of nationhood. He and his followers broke the great seal of trust in democracy.

In place of sovereignty of the people, we were given the Big Lie of an autocrat. All to the violation of our fundamental religious precept, “Thou shall not bear false witness.” Accusation without evidence makes every person a tyrant. Mob rule is the last resort of democracy’s enemy.

To minimize the severity of the insurrection is to be complicit in the crime. Obstructing inquiry implicates a guilty conscience. Truth renders all things new.

How can our faith in democracy be restored, when so many believe a falsehood?

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown