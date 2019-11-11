This letter is a response to the Oct. 25 letter “Democrats lack mental reasoning.” This letter seems to group several different issues under the idea of a double standard. A double standard refers to one standard or rule applied differently to different groups. This letter was actually discussing several different topics. Birth control and gun control are not the same issue.
I totally believe that, in general, people should be entitled to own guns. But there should be some commonsense exceptions, such as a history of violent behavior or certain mental illnesses.
I also want to point out that in addition to abortion services, Planned Parenthood provides many other necessary health services to women. These include cancer screenings, birth control information and general health care. Also, I would like to point out that a woman’s right to abortion is law. It was decided by the Supreme Court in 1973.
That being said, I am a registered Democrat and find this letter very insulting. It is just wrong to assume that because a person is of a particular political party they are a stupid, ignorant, illiterate idiot.
Being a Democrat is just a small part of who I am. I am a wife, a mother, a businesswoman. It is wrong to judge a person based on one part of their life. This kind of thinking is dividing our country. We can do better than this!
Sandra Lee O’Dell
West Lampeter Township