In my view, the April 25 LNP | LancasterOnline article headlined “Monstrosity” and the April 27 editorial (“ ‘Monstrosity’? ”) were misleading and disappointing. It is insulting and inappropriate to malign the critics of the 213 College Ave. project by referencing attitudes expressed more than 50 years ago regarding the construction of public housing. This is not about public housing and it is not about the people to whom the apartments will be rented. The issue is the current proposed design, and it would concern the neighbors whether the units were intended as affordable or market-rate housing.

A major concern is the height of the building, which I believe is incompatible with the adjacent properties. Another issue is the zoning variances the project received that reduce setbacks from adjacent properties. People select properties based on the criteria established in zoning ordinances and reasonably expect that variances will be rarely granted.

Critics also raised concerns about the impact of traffic on Elm Avenue, a very narrow city street. HDC MidAtlantic has apparently recognized the legitimacy of the traffic issue, because it has changed the project design to remove the entrance from Elm Avenue and have only an exit from the property there.

Affordable housing is critically needed in Lancaster. This project as presently proposed will make only a small reduction in that need. Why can’t Washington Place Equities replace some of the 150 to 175 market-rate apartments in the project at the former hospital site with affordable units to better address this need?

Mary Glazier

Manor Township