We are a republic, and Benjamin Franklin expressed concern enough from day one that we should be determined to keep it. Our flag reminds us that we stand for “liberty and justice for all.”

In the Nov. 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, national columnist David Brooks wrote that our leaders need “a positive moral vision” that unites us. For one, we need to denounce hate speech, and look for the good in one another.

As the son of Greek immigrant parents, I am reminded over and over again by the words of my father — who praised this “blessed” country in which I was born — emphasizing that we are privileged to live in the United States. And especially, I would add, in this community, where there is so much goodness.

In the Nov. 7 Perspective section, I was inspired by the words expressed by Dr. Christian Macedonia, who served with our U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, both in combat and as a physician caring for our wounded soldiers, as well as for wounded enemy soldiers (“Honor veterans by speaking against hate and righting wrongs”). That feels so very American.

I am also inspired by the words of Rabbi Jack Paskoff, as I so often am (“Lancaster County must denounce white nationalists”). Jewish people have contributed so much to enrich our lives that I find it incomprehensible when they are vilified. Instead, we should be grateful that they live among us.

Nikitas J. Zervanos, M.D.

Lancaster Township