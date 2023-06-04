I am writing to commend Andrew Sheetz on his insightful and courageous essay that was featured in LNP | LancasterOnline’s May 24 Schools section (“Labels”).

He clearly was speaking from the heart. His message to fellow graduates and the community at large was inspiring.

Sheetz seems to have faced considerable obstacles in his life’s path so far. His message reminds us that great strength can be found in facing challenges with courage, conviction and, when needed, support.

The gratitude he expressed for the help along the way is further testimony to his growth and maturity. Sheetz is going to continue to grow into a strong and productive citizen.

Kudos to him, and best wishes.

Richard Coyne

West Lampeter Township