At the Elizabethtown Area school board meeting on Dec. 21, 2021, there was discussion about contact tracing and the potential for the spread of COVID-19 in relation to differences in viral load between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

During the discussion, recently elected board member Danielle Lindemuth seemed to compare those who are subject to pandemic measures to Holocaust victims.

Lindemuth said, “We are discriminating against students who can’t get a vaccine or students who ethically will not take the vaccine, and we are putting a little star on their chest.”

Like many others in the community, I was shocked and saddened by this board member’s insensitive reference to history.

In public comments at subsequent school board meetings, various community members expressed offense regarding Lindemuth’s remarks.

In the months preceding this offensive comment, certain well-known persons, including Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and lawyer/author Robert F. Kennedy Jr. compared COVID-19 restrictions to actions imposed on Jewish people during the Holocaust.

All three have apologized for their remarks or actions.

Sadly, Lindemuth has not.

In my view, Lindemuth’s seemingly intentional decision to compare events of the Holocaust with the contact tracing and quarantining of students in Elizabethtown Area School District continues to harm the community, trivialize the horrors of the Holocaust and perpetuate antisemitism.

Elizabeth Lewis

Elizabethtown