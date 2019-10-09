Congressman Lloyd Smucker is right. This impeachment inquiry is a slap in the face to his constituents in the 11th Congressional District. In 2016, I was proud to cast my vote for President Donald Trump and Congressman Smucker.
This is yet again another witch hunt on the president, and Congressman Smucker is right — it’s just another distraction keeping Congress from doing its job.
The Democrats have made it clear that they only want to disrupt the legislative process, instead of helping their constituents.
This attempt will only fuel voters like myself to continue to support our president and Congressman Smucker. These men are fighting for us in Washington and their record speaks for itself.
I urge the Democrats in Congress to put their partisan opinions aside, work for the American people and end this witch hunt.
Vicki Rogers
Lancaster Township