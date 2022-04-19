The most important bill addressing mental health in Pennsylvania that you never heard of is sponsored by state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick, a military veteran and Republican who represents parts of Montgomery County.

House Bill 1959 notes in its text that more than 1.8 million adults in the commonwealth suffered from a mental illness in 2021. “For veterans in the United States, the nationwide suicide rate is one and a half times greater than nonveterans,” the bill notes.

This commonwealth, it continues, “is in desperate need of innovative and cost-effective mental health treatment to combat this significant public health crisis. ... A growing body of research suggests that psilocybin, administered in a controlled setting, may be the most effective tool at our disposal to combat this public health crisis. Studies conducted by world-renowned medical institutions indicate that psilocybin has shown efficacy, tolerability and safety in the treatment of mental health conditions.”

The bill states that it is the duty of the Pennsylvania Department of Health “to protect the health of the people of this Commonwealth,” and notes that the commonwealth’s “substantial veteran community” would “benefit from establishing a psilocybin regulatory system to combat the worsening mental health crisis. ... This act provides a framework for research in this Commonwealth to discover innovative methods to optimize the public health benefits of psilocybin.”

Psilocybin is the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms.

Of the two dozen bipartisan co-sponsors of HB 1959, there is only one from Lancaster County: Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla. Show you care. Please contact your state representative.

Kip Adams

Drumore