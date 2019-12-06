This is in response to a Dec. 3 letter (“Where is Trump’s evidence”).
From her letter, the writer sounds like a well-educated person. It’s a shame she didn’t pay attention in civics class, although she does seem to follow the Democratic agenda very well.
The last time I checked, we were still the United States of America, where, when you are accused of a crime, you have the right to a fair trial where you can face your accusers, call your own witnesses and, most importantly, you are innocent until proven guilty.
I don’t believe that in any court of law, you have to prove your innocence.
Maybe the letter writer can find a copy of the Constitution to brush up on, and turn off CNN.
Dennis Piasecky
Salisbury Township