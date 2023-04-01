Inmates could pick up the trash [letter] Apr 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Why don’t we have the inmates in Lancaster County Prison get out there and pick up litter like some other counties and states do?Mary Sinclair East Lampeter Township Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. First Read: The Latest News The latest news from across Lancaster County, delivered first thing every morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Inmates Litter Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.