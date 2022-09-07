Gov. Tom Wolf recently joined White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu for a Pennsylvania tour to promote federal infrastructure investments throughout the commonwealth. What they failed to disclose, in my view, are the Biden administration’s inflationary and anti-competitive labor policies for these construction jobs. I believe that these policies will not only needlessly raise costs, but also steer contracts to unionized contractors and workers.

This is bad news for taxpayers, the majority of Pennsylvania’s construction industry, our roads, bridges, utilities, transportation hubs, schools, affordable housing and clean energy projects.

While Americans continue to fret over rising prices for food and just about everything else, the president is implementing an executive order that mandates controversial project labor agreements on large-scale federal construction contracts; these agreements will hike construction costs by an estimated 12% to 20%.

Project labor agreements also needlessly exacerbate the industry’s skilled-labor shortage by excluding workers who have already made the choice not to join a union. This effectively eliminates 73% of Pennsylvania’s construction industry from working on these jobs.

Shovel-ready jobs make great photos that may make voters happy, but those smiles will fade when taxpayers see the price tag. We deserve better. Learn why project labor agreement schemes are not the answer to building long-lasting public works projects safely, on time and on budget by visiting BuildAmericaLocal.com.

G. David Sload

President and CEO

ABC Keystone