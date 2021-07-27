There is drought in the West and floods in the East. How can we solve two problems simultaneously? Perhaps some of the trillions of dollars for infrastructure could be used to connect the East to the West with a series of pipes, reservoirs, storage tanks and pumps powered by windmills and solar power to move the excess floodwaters westward and thus redistribute the water where it is most needed.

Water is, after all, the most precious resource on the planet. Both problems solved. Period.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township