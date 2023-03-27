Will you benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act? Starting in 2026 it will lower the cost of some prescription drugs for seniors enrolled under Medicare Part B and Part D. Citizens will have have a three-year extension (through 2025) of enhanced subsidies when buying their own health coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

The Inflation Reduction Act authorizes $391 billion toward addressing climate change, the largest federal expenditure ever on that issue. Major funding includes billions for renewable energy and grid energy storage; nuclear power; electric vehicles and incentives for their purchase; home energy upgrades; and advanced manufacturing.

Incentives for homeowners with low to moderate income include as much as $14,000 per household for home electrification projects. The High Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Act (part of the Inflation Reduction Act) offers point-of-sale rebates on any heat pump for home heating and cooling, up to $8,000.

Other available rebates include $840 for an electric stove and up to $1,600 for insulation, air sealing and ventilation projects. In addition, homeowners should save on utility bills for years to come.

With growing demand for skilled workers in the electrical and heating, venting and air conditioning fields, this would be an opportune time for interested people to get the necessary training.

Wayne Olson

Manheim