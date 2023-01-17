Bah, humbug, Turkey Hill Minit Markets! For a number of weeks the Wawa on Route 272 in Ephrata was not selling gasoline. During that period, as I recall, the price of gas was over 20 cents higher at the nearby Turkey Hill Minit Market, on Rothsville Road, than at other Turkey Hills in the county.

Recently, the Wawa on 272 began selling gas again at a price of $3.59, while the Turkey Hill Minit Market in Ephrata was still selling it at around $3.80. However, the next morning I noticed an employee changing the sign price to $3.59, matching the Wawa price.

So, clearly, not all pricing is a result of inflation!

Glenn Detwiler

Warwick Township