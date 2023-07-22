This is regarding the festivities that were held on Saturday, July 8, at Quarryville’s Memorial Park.

The sinking of the Titanic in 1912 was a very horrible tragedy in which more than 1,500 children, women and men lost their lives.

The photograph of children sliding down an inflatable replica of the Titanic at the Quarryville event in the July 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline was very disturbing, and it horrifies me to wonder who came up with such a disgusting attraction.

I’m really not sure why any park or festival would even want such a ride at its family function. I wonder what’s next — an inflatable of the twin towers?

I’ll never understand why people feel the need to make a dollar off of a tragedy. May God bring comfort to those who remember or lost loved ones. The insensitivity of this attraction is inexcusable.

Darlene Baker

East Petersburg