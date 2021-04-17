Over the past few weeks I have grown increasingly dismayed at LNP | LancasterOnline’s decision to run an “Infamous murders of Lancaster County” series.

In choosing to pull articles on these heartbreaking events from your archives and sensationalize tragedies at the expense of the feelings of surviving family members and loved ones of all involved, LNP | LancasterOnline has shown an incredible lack of empathy, in my view.

I find it hard to believe that the page views garnered by a few readers’ prurient interest in salacious details are worth the trauma it may cause to still-grieving families to find their stories once again highlighted.

Editorial staff members should reexamine their motives and consider the impact of what they choose to publish — or republish — beyond providing sensationalized, click-bait headlines for their readership. This sort of thing should be beneath the dignity of this newspaper; I am sad to see it is not.

Faith Kelleher Gaddie

Lancaster