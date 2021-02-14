After watching the news unfold Jan. 6, no one can say that whites and nonwhites are treated the same in the United States. A large crowd of overwhelmingly white people amassed on the U.S. Capitol and stormed it by breaking windows, climbing the scaffolding and attacking police officers. For the crimes of breaking and entering and putting members of Congress and police officers in danger by spraying chemicals, were they arrested on the scene? No. Were tear gas or rubber bullets used? No.

Last year, for smaller crowds featuring mostly nonwhites, tear gas, rubber bullets and arrests were the norm and declared justified! Even before rioting started in some locations, a militarized police response was mounted.

Yet, as the insurrection started Jan. 6, the rioters outnumbered the police officers. The crowd was not a surprise, so why weren’t more police on hand from the beginning? Reinforcements for the police were slow to arrive.

The mayor of the District of Columbia did announce a 6 p.m. curfew that day and National Guard troops finally showed up. However, unlike in other, more peaceful demonstrations, the rioters were merely pushed back and, for the most part, not arrested on the scene.

Even as a white person, I was angered by this inequality. As an American, I am embarrassed that white supremacists were allowed to storm the U.S. Capitol, and cause harm and death, and only now are being held accountable.

Diane Duell

Millersville