After reading the July 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Fight for farmland” about West Hempfield Township, I am compelled to speak out in favor of the residents who are having their quality of life affected by this piece of land being rezoned for industrial use.

Those who made the rezoning possible seem to be operating under the assumption that the more industry that comes into the township, the better the quality of life will be for its residents.

The sad fact of the matter is that I believe it actually will have many bad effects on not only the quality of life there, but in our county as a whole.

Our local roads are choked with traffic jams every day because they are clearly not made for the traffic that is on them. Flooding is a major problem all around the county. Sprawl, while more contained to certain geographic areas of the county, still adds mightily to the congestion.

Every new warehouse or access road that is built puts more pressure on our inadequate local infrastructure and adversely affects residents of that community.

Our county has been stressed to the limit. I think residents of Lancaster County need to pay more attention to those they elect as their representatives at the local level.

Paul Rineer

Columbia