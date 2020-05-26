I have recently been reading more carefully LNP | LancasterOnline’s news articles, op-eds and letters to the editor. The challenge for a local newspaper is to present all sides of any issue with fairness and without bias. I believe LNP | LancasterOnline has been able to do just that.

The lead article of the May 19 edition (“Coronavirus: All for 1, or 1 for all?”) by Ted Anthony of The Associated Press presents our present-day national issue with objectivity and impartiality. As stated, “Reopening divides Americans between individual freedom and common good.”

The pandemic has presented us with an extremely divisive issue: the conflict of individual rights with collective safety. America has overcome the divides before, and it will again.

Anthony presents examples and knowledgeable quotations from some of our greatest minds and national leaders. How tempting it must have been to use occurrences of individuality going astray as well as those in which “the mob mentality” caused more harm than good. Anthony has given us a balanced observation without a suggested solution — extraordinary journalism in our day and age.

I hope we can continue to stay the united course and be a solution rather than a cause of increased mortality. Anthony quotes Lenette Azzi-Lessing, a Boston University professor of social work: “The pandemic and dealing with it successfully does require cooperation. It also requires shared sacrifice. And that’s a very bitter pill for many Americans to swallow.”

Charlotte Kempton DeGreen

West Lampeter Township