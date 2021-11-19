“That government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” — President Abraham Lincoln, Nov. 19, 1863.

The people are citizens, not subjects. That is what has made America unique, with a Constitution that has given us stability.

In mandating COVID-19 vaccinations at private businesses with 100 or more employees, President Joe Biden and the current administration are treading on individual rights regarding a most basic and sacred matter — one’s health.

Now, countless numbers of people are being put in a position where they are forced to get vaccinated or lose their employment. And employers are pitted against employees. This is so wrong!

There is so much at stake here that it would take multiple letters to cover it all. Politics is one thing; health care is another.

Let’s go the way of freedom!

Mary Canfijn

Lancaster Township