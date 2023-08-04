The very specific, detailed charges against former President Donald Trump spelled out in the federal indictment announced Tuesday will, in my opinion, not lessen his support among Republicans in Lancaster County or elsewhere in the nation.

I believe Trump embodies all the characteristics embraced by today’s Republican Party.

In my opinion, he is racist; he is homophobic; he opposes a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices; he does not believe in free and fair elections; he does not believe in climate change; he is anti-public education; he supports dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin; he hates those who report the truth; he supports tax breaks for the rich; and he lies and/or cheats to get whatever he wants.

Trump is the darling of the Proud Boys and Moms for Liberty, and he pretends to be a Christian.

It’s clear to me that Trump is not just a member of the Republican Party — he is the Republican Party.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown