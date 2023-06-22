Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Mike Pence and Donald Trump all had classified documents in their possession. Clinton destroyed subpoenaed evidence. Biden was a U.S. senator when he acquired some of his documents. Why was only one house raided and only one person indicted? And this isn’t political?

And yet the writer of the June 7 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Critical of reasons to support Trump” states that the U.S. Department of Justice is one of the “cornerstones of our democracy.” Well, isn’t that a scary thought?

Meanwhile the “laptop from hell” is still out there, and one of the only actions taken on it was a request from the FBI to Facebook asking it to downplay the Hunter Biden story until after the 2020 election. I didn’t know it was the FBI’s job to manipulate elections.

Beyond scary!

Claudia Forrey

Rapho Township