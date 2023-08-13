Reading the newest 45-page federal indictment of former President Donald Trump exposes how close we came to losing our democracy and how Trump would seemingly do anything to hold onto power.

The events laid out in the indictment generally only happen in countries ruled by authoritarians or communists. They’re not supposed to happen here in the United States.

Trump and some of his co-conspirators took an oath to support and defend the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic. They did not do that. Instead, they essentially organized a coup by “weaponizing” the government, with help from fake electors, a lawyer who was an assistant U.S. attorney general, several Trump lawyers, a few U.S. senators and a few members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The goal was to interrupt or halt the certification of the 2020 Electoral College votes overseen by the vice president.

These are some of the events allegedly executed by Trump and his co-conspirators, as outlined in the federal indictment. I encourage everyone to read this chilling narrative laid out by the prosecution.

I know that Trump’s ardent supporters will not believe the indictments levied against him. That is fine — they are entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts.

In my opinion, innocent people do not delay proceedings; they welcome them to get the truth out as soon as possible.

Additionally, I believe an innocent person does not deflect, lie or threaten anyone, as Trump is doing through his Truth Social posts.

It has been stated by reporters, objective media outlets and government officials that Trump has fascist authoritarian beliefs (actions speak louder than words). Therefore, it’s imperative that he is never elected again. After all, we deserve a break from the chaos that is Donald Trump.

Jim Cataldi

Manheim Township