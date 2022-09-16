I am a registered independent — a centrist.

I truly believe that people like myself are in the majority, even though, for some strange reason, we seem to have the least voice and the least influence.

Anyway, we are so tired of all the regular hate and division that the Republican Party and, yes, the Democratic Party are throwing around. And tired of the media that we see as complicit in stirring it up and making it worse.

It’s quite obvious that Fox News is the propaganda branch of the Republican Party, and also that CNN and especially MSNBC are the propaganda branch of the Democratic Party. None of their “journalists” are there to give the objective facts about anything; they just spin events with their overwhelming biases.

The only time either Sean Hannity or Joy Reid bother to bring on a guest with an opposing view, it’s to talk over them, not let them speak. They try to make them look stupid or just cut them off.

Both the parties and their media helpers are guilty of hypocrisy, double standards and “whataboutism.”

I watch and read many different viewpoints, because living in echo chambers is a big part of the reason people have a hard time understanding those with opposite views. You may still disagree, but at least you’ll hopefully foster some understanding, instead of just hate and division. Listen to all viewpoints, then make up your own mind.

Wendy Wesselhoft

Manor Township