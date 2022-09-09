As a moderate and independent voter, I have cast more votes for Republicans than Democrats in my 44 years of voting.

That all changed in 2016, when most in the Republican Party began their transition into what I view as the radical, extreme and dishonest political party it is today.

If you are someone who cares about preserving the U.S. Constitution, law and order, integrity and honor, then Bob Hollister should receive your vote on Nov. 8 to serve as representative from the 11th Congressional District.

Hollister is fiscally prudent, yet practical. He listens and learns by participating in open discussions and demonstrates his proven skills as a problem-solver. Bob is a leader who can be trusted to be measured in his decisions.

Divisiveness is poisonous for our country. Yet our global adversaries are pleased when Americans turn on one another. They know it weakens us. Hollister will represent and unite his constituents, rather than pitting some groups of citizens against others. Americans will always have varied perspectives on issues, but with the right leadership, compromise is positive and is in the best interests of our country.

We can each perform our civic duty by making a plan to cast our vote.

Whether you are registered Republican, independent or Democrat, remember that Bob Hollister is the candidate who is rational and reasonable, not radical.

Teresa Bair

Upper Leacock Township