As our nation’s birthday approaches, I am filled with respect and gratitude for those who sacrificed so much in order to give us the gift of freedom.

As I look around at the current state of our union, I am often perplexed by people who seem oblivious and fail to appreciate the freedom that we are privileged to enjoy as Americans.

When I was growing up, every July Fourth was celebrated with a parade in which the whole community was involved. In many ways technology has changed our lives. We are often so engrossed in our online pursuits that we are less likely to join with others to celebrate our nation’s finest hours and special holidays.

As a proud patriot, I often deal with people who disagree with my patriotism and my viewpoints.

I recall one incident that happened to me when I was handing out flags at a July Fourth celebration. I was approached by a visibly distraught women who apparently did not share my enthusiasm for our nation’s Independence Day. She shouted that I was nothing more than a flag-waving American. She became infuriated when I thanked her for the compliment and handed her a flag.

On July 4, let’s make our Founding Fathers proud and gather together to celebrate this very special day.

Happy birthday, America.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township